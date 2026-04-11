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Homespecials

Vikram’s toughest lesson

Rachna Chhabria writes about a bully who learns the hard way that strength isn’t everything
Last Updated : 11 April 2026, 01:57 IST
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Published 11 April 2026, 01:57 IST
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