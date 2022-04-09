Virgo Daily Horoscope - April 10, 2022 | Free Online Astrology

You’ll be speaking without thinking and so could land yourself in trouble. Better to keep a low profile. Being confident is half the battle this week. Legal dealings or those of an official nature prove frustrating but stay calm as things fall into place.
Lucy Colour: Burgundy
Lucky Number: 7
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Morrison cooks khichdi to celebrate Ind-Aus trade deal
Dipika clinches mixed, women's doubles squash titles
Hindi imposition unacceptable: AIADMK on Shah's remark
Indians are 'khuddar quam', no superpower can dictate terms to them: Pak PM Imran Khan
A pitcher of holy water fetches Rs 1.3L in Bhubaneswar
Five ways to style a white shirt
How shops use psychology to influence your purchases
Air pollution led to 1,00,000 premature deaths in India