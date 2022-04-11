Virgo Daily Horoscope - April 12, 2022

Virgo Daily Horoscope - April 12, 2022 | Free Online Astrology

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 11 2022, 23:54 ist
  • updated: Apr 11 2022, 23:54 ist

You can ask questions and demand answers   -  you have a right to know.   You will have the opportunity to spend time with family from whom you've been separated or somehow alienated.  It can bring healing and closure to painful past issues.

Lucky Colour: Jade            

Lucky Number:  5

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Virgo Horoscope
Horoscope 2022
Horoscope

What's Brewing

New plant species of 'Cherry Blossom' found in Manipur

New plant species of 'Cherry Blossom' found in Manipur

The forecast on Neptune is chilly - and getting colder

The forecast on Neptune is chilly - and getting colder

Man kills self as boss asks to send 'wife for a night'

Man kills self as boss asks to send 'wife for a night'

Banarasi sari weavers toil to keep tradition alive

Banarasi sari weavers toil to keep tradition alive

'Tamil is connecting language': A R Rahman to Amit Shah

'Tamil is connecting language': A R Rahman to Amit Shah

Ukraine crisis: How Meta fumbled propaganda moderation

Ukraine crisis: How Meta fumbled propaganda moderation

 