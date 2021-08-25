Virgo Daily Horoscope - August 25 | Free Online Astrology

A difficult friend or colleague will thaw soon. A romantic partner can be demanding and aggressive. Health needs care. Be more objective rather than being emotional when dealing with colleagues today.
Lucky number: 7
Lucky Colour: chrome
