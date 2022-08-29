Virgo Daily Horoscope - August 29, 2022 | Free Online Astrology

Your sensitive touch will take you through sticky patches at work today. Things at home may be somewhat rocky. Learn your facts before any reprisals or making any moves.
Lucky Colour: Pearl.
Lucky Number: 6.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Last moments of twin tower evacuation & a sleeping man
Why JK Rowling skipped the 'Harry Potter' reunion
Two-day poetry festival gets off to a colourful start
UAE's perspiring pooches get air-conditioned workout
In Pics: Supertech's twin towers razed to the ground
Why NASA is going back to the moon
What's causing the rise in heart attacks?
4 historic temples near B'luru for a spiritual getaway