Virgo Daily Horoscope - December 3, 2020 | Free Online Astrology

Your judgement has not been your best friend as it's led you to make decisions which may not have been in your best interests. People you meet today can help you to reverse their effects.
Colour: Mango
Number: 9
Space to grow: NASA grows radishes in microgravity
Disability: A tale of two societies
Karnataka farmers' agitation spread itself too thin
Why Covid has made streets more dangerous for the blind
Oscar-nominated Elliot Page announces he is transgender
Chinese probe lands on Moon to gather lunar samples
Uncertainty soars in final month of Brexit transition