Virgo Daily Horoscope - December 8, 2022 | Free Online Astrology

Emotional matters may not be easy for you to handle. You are able to manage your emotions, but sometimes it is wise to just chill, and not take everything to heart. Being too emotional doesn’t cut it, today. A day to sort out your personal papers.
Lucky Colour: Honey
Lucky Number: 5
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates & analysis from Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh only on deccanHerald.com
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Time magazine names Zelenskyy 'Person of the Year'
Ronaldo a solitary figure after being benched at WC
Taliban carry out 1st public execution since takeover
Rohit Sharma goes for scan after hurting left thumb
Google Search Trends 2022: IPL, Agnipath top the list
Belgium star Hazard retires from international football