Virgo Daily Horoscope – February 16, 2023 | Free Online Astrology

Your judgement goes askew, and you will have to rely on a partner for realistic ideas. Develop your sense of fair play. With your ruling planet not in a favourable position, communication could slow down. It is important to communicate with a loved one.
Lucky Colour: Ivory.
Lucky Number: 4.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Astronomers marvel at 'perfectly spherical explosion'
J&K bags first position at 3rd Khelo India Winter Games
More Asian Americans adopt guns amid racism, shootings
Camilla to be coronated without Kohinoor diamond
Elvis Presley's private jet auctioned for $260K
N Korea food shortage seems to be worsening, South says
May premiere for Netflix's 'Bridgerton' prequel