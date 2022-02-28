Virgo Daily Horoscope - February 28, 2022 | Free Online Astrology

Mercury pushes you to take gambles you would usually shy away from. The Moon helps you find common ground with a younger person. Dramatic new faces make what is occurring seem more problematic than it really needs to be.
Lucky Colour: Plum
Lucky Number: 4
