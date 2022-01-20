Virgo Daily Horoscope - January 20, 2022 | Free Online Astrology

At work, you are given a new assignment, but lay down the ground rules before you take it up. Otherwise, you will end up doing everything, and that will leave you feeling frustrated and angry. Define your boundaries and work within them. You tend to pamper your loved ones too much, pandering to them. Take a break!
Lucky Colour: Mango
Lucky Number: 3
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Spaniard recognised as world's oldest man dies at 112
Tonga eruption reveals weakness in communication system
New lizard species discovered in Arunachal Pradesh
Marital rape is rape, treat it as crime
What’s all the hype about the metaverse?
F1 should not assume Hamilton will stay: McLaren boss
Not possible to end coronavirus, says WHO official