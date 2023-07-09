Virgo Daily Horoscope - July 10, 2023 | Free Online Astrology

VIRGO: (Aug 22 - Sept 23): Much is happening in romance- a lucky phase when the opposite sex will find you very attractive. Financial gain is possible. If you may have recently been dealing with self-doubt and fear of making changes, this is an ideal time to face fears of moving forward.
Lucky Colour: Tan
Lucky Number: 8
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Ukraine celebrates return of PoW Azov commanders
India tops Threads download globally, trumps Brazil, US
Out on bail, Indo-Pak 'PUBG couple' plan new chapter
Two tiger cubs born at Rajasthan's Sariska Reserve
SP worker gets bouncers to 'guard' tomatoes at his shop
Wimbledon: Umpire warns fans not to uncork champagne
Pope Francis announces 21 new cardinals
'Satyaprem Ki Katha' earns Rs 60.81 crore in 10 days