Virgo Daily Horoscope - July 12, 2023 | Free Online Astrology

VIRGO: (Aug 22 - Sept 23): You’ll be speaking without thinking and so could land yourself in trouble. Better to keep a low profile. Being confident is half the battle this week. Legal dealings or those of an official nature prove frustrating but stay calm as things fall into place.
Lucky Colour: Burgundy
Lucky Number: 4
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
When bullet-hit Indira Gandhi was wheeled into AIIMS
With blaring sirens, ambulance stops for snacks in Hyd
What do IMD's colour-coded weather warnings mean?
I'm not a career director: Konkona on 'Lust Stories 2'
Hanuman official mascot of Asian Athletics Championship
Ants too set budgets when facing uncertain future