Virgo Daily Horoscope – June 24, 2023 | Free Online Astrology

You've been in a rut and you need to do something that will help you break the pattern you've fallen into. A day for belt-tightening and caution about investments and expenditures. Going on a diet is favoured now.
Lucky Colour: White
Lucky Number: 5
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Modi, Biden share light moments at state dinner
'Get married': Lalu tells Rahul Gandhi at press meet
In Pics | Here are the world's 10 most livable cities
Expert explains 'catastrophic implosion' of Titan sub
Sidelined from academia, Dalits archive caste history
Pak PM 'snatches' umbrella from officer amid downpour