Virgo Daily Horoscope – March 20, 2023

Virgo Daily Horoscope – March 20, 2023 | Free Online Astrology

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 19 2023, 23:41 ist
  • updated: Mar 19 2023, 23:41 ist
Credit: Pixabay

Female associates/ colleagues/ authority figures could pose problems. Avoid compromising situations at work.Some of you could be considering delegating work, as pressures for you to perform are strong.

Lucky Colour: Saffron  

Lucky Number:4 

 

 

 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Virgo Horoscope
Horoscope
Zodiac

Related videos

What's Brewing

UK scientists make 'cosmic concrete' for houses on Mars

UK scientists make 'cosmic concrete' for houses on Mars

Adam Sandler to get Mark Twain Prize tonight

Adam Sandler to get Mark Twain Prize tonight

Bitter end to a surreal run for BFC

Bitter end to a surreal run for BFC

Bihar's farmers expect bumper mango harvest this year

Bihar's farmers expect bumper mango harvest this year

Mysterious streaks of light seen in sky over California

Mysterious streaks of light seen in sky over California

UP to get 3rd international cricket stadium in Varanasi

UP to get 3rd international cricket stadium in Varanasi

Special tourism train to explore beauty of Northeast 

Special tourism train to explore beauty of Northeast 

Conservation efforts hope for sparrows' return to Delhi

Conservation efforts hope for sparrows' return to Delhi

 