Virgo Daily Horoscope - May 5, 2023 | Free Online Astrology

Career-wise you shine. A day to be self-confident and assured. You are good – you know it, so tell the world about it. Time to moderate your food and alcohol consumption.
Lucky Colour: Lemon- yellow
Lucky Number: 5
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
UV imaging tracks birth of stars outside galaxies
Maharaja Suite tribute to Air India's iconic Maharaja
When Priyanka Chopra went into 'deep depression'
Alleged Bajrang Dal members attack Cong office in MP
CRPF trooper from Bihar win hearts with Kashmiri songs
'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story' re-releasing in theatres
Coronation gown spotlights Queen Camilla's style