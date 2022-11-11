Virgo Daily Horoscope - November 12, 2022 | Free Online Astrology

A response from that special one indicated. An old issue which you thought resolved may crop up now. Career wise a new opportunity opens up. Time to decide if lateral growth is just as good as a promotion.
Lucky Colour: Chrome.
Lucky Number: 8.
