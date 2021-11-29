Virgo Daily Horoscope - November 30, 2021

Your sensitive touch will take you through sticky patches at work today. Things at home may be somewhat rocky. Learn your facts before any reprisals or making any moves.
Lucky Colour: Pearl
Lucky Number: 4
