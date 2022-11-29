Virgo Daily Horoscope - November 30, 2022 | Free Online Astrology

Take advantage of the opportunities that present themselves. Put your efforts into being creative. Career opportunities abound, but not the day for big decisions. Learn to trust more and believe that everything happens for a reason. Lucky Colour: Crimson. Lucky Number: 6
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Most notable volcanic eruptions in the 20th century
JLo's new album inspired by rekindled romance with Ben
Mauna Loa: Facts about the world's largest volcano
Scientists revive 48,500-year-old ‘zombie virus’
Cryptoverse: It's Messi v Ronaldo in fan coin world cup
Why have Man Utd, Liverpool been put up for sale?
Explained | What is wet-leasing of aircraft?
In Pics| Effective ways to ensure good eye health
DH Radio | Chilling truths about the Mehrauli murder...
Prince and Princess of Wales to visit Boston