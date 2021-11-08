Virgo Daily Horoscope - November 8 | Free Online Astrology

Your judgement goes askew, and you will have to rely on a partner for realistic ideas. Develop your sense of fair play. With your ruling planet not in a favourable position, communication could slow down. It is important to communicate with a loved one.
Lucky Colour: Saffron
Lucky Number: 2
