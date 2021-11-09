Virgo Daily Horoscope - November 9 | Free Online Astrology

A difficult friend or colleague will thaw soon. A romantic partner can be demanding and aggressive. Health needs care. Be more objective rather than being emotional when dealing with colleagues today.
Lucky Colour: Chrome
Lucky Number: 8
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Emotional reunion for families after US opens travel
These super-pollutants are burning up the planet
Obama urges governments to action at UN climate summit
Kohli signs off as T20 captain, hints at successor
Why air quality has deteriorated sharply in Delhi
4 dead as rains lash Tamil Nadu; Chennai inundated
Kangana Ranaut, Ekta Kapoor awarded Padma Shri
First Chinese woman walks in space, scripts history