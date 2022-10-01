Virgo Daily Horoscope - October 1, 2022 | Free Online Astrology

A difficult friend or colleague will thaw soon. A romantic partner can be demanding and aggressive. Health needs care. Be more objective rather than being emotional when dealing with colleagues today.
Lucky Colour: Chrome.
Lucky Number: 8.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
DH Toon | Vote here for Congress president
New report, same find: Women are paid less than men
Milky Way's arms may have carved earth's continents
'Virtual Labrador' may help prevent dog bites in future
World's first all-electric aircraft takes first flight!
Nobel Prize season arrives amid war, nuclear fears