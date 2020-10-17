Virgo Daily Horoscope - October 17, 2020 | Free Online Astrology

Your charismatic personality will make you the centre of attention at social events today. Try to avoid stressful confrontations or situations that demand too much of you today.
Lucky color: Indigo
Lucky number: 4
Lucky gem: Indigo
Dasara celebrates frontline workers' triumph over evil
Online shopping the pandemic away? There's a better way
Glass and blood: Aftermath of Karabakh hospital bombing
IPL 2020: RCB need to make right moves
What does ‘negative’ on a coronavirus test really mean?
Donald Trump’s misogyny might finally catch up with him