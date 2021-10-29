Virgo Daily Horoscope - October 29, 2021 | Free Online Astrology

Talk to an older family member you have helped in the past. Go after your goals and don't be afraid to ask for assistance. Time to pit your cards on the table, and sort out your goals and priorities. A loved one is not very helpful.
Lucky Colour: Brown
Lucky Number: 4
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Azim Premji retains top philanthropist rank for FY21
Five climate change myths
'Minnal Murali' trailer: Tovino turns superhero
Pregnant women have slow response to Covid vaccine
Uncertain future for the booksellers of Kabul
With floating farms, Bangladeshis adapt to survive
Pesticides may be behind rising C-sections