Virgo Daily Horoscope - October 3, 2020

Virgo Daily Horoscope - October 3, 2020 | Free Online Astrology

  Oct 03 2020
Love, admiration and lots of invitations will keep your spirits high today. An opportunity for a romance though exciting may be short-lived. Unexpected visitors will throw your plans off gear.

  • Lucky color: Purple
  • Lucky gem: Indigo
  • Lucky number: 4

