Virgo Daily Horoscope - October 4, 2022 | Free Online Astrology

  • Oct 03 2022, 23:29 ist
  • updated: Oct 04 2022, 00:01 ist
You've been in a rut and you need to do something that will help you break the pattern you've fallen into. A day for belt-tightening and caution about investments and expenditures. Going on a diet is favoured now.

Lucky Colour: Silver.

Lucky Number: 4.

