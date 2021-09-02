Virgo Daily Horoscope - September 2, 2021 | Free Online Astrology

A relationship seems unmanageable. But you need to be more vocal in your feelings and put your concerns across. A new phase in career begins today. Not a time to rely on old successes and stale tricks.
Lucky Colour: Lavender
Lucky Number: 7
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Will the world formally recognise Taliban?
The man behind the rebuilding of 9/11's Ground Zero
Launching into space? Insurers baulk at new coverage
Heavy rains lash Maharashtra, Delhi: See pics
Karnataka pacer Prasidh Krishna added to Test squad
Why euphoria around Q1 GDP is misplaced
Air pollution in India may cut 9 years of your life
Staying in the moment could be Djokovic's way to Slam