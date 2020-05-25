Virgo Horoscope May 25, 2020

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 25 2020, 11:39 ist
  • updated: May 25 2020, 11:39 ist
Representative image. (Photo/Pixabay)

Avoid the temptation to get carried away by the importance you have attained recently. Bone and lower back problems may persist. Rigorous exercises or physical training should be avoided.

  • Lucky colour: Burgundy
  • Lucky gem: Indigo
  • Lucky number: 5

Horoscope

