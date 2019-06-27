Vivo Super FlashCharge can power up phone in 13 mins

Vivo has the credit of being the first tier-1 brand to bring in-screen fingerprint sensor in mobiles (X20 Plus UD) and now, it is all set to reach another milestone in terms of charging, that is certain to set a new benchmark in the global smartphone industry.

Vivo, which is attending the Shangai edition of Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019 (June 26-28) unveiled the 'Super FlashCharge' capability, which can power up the phone from zero to 100-percent in just 13 minutes.

This is much quicker than the OnePlus 7 Pro Warp Charge 30. The latter is currently the fastest charging technology in a commercial phone. Within 20 minutes, it can charge from zero to 48-percent and fully charge the battery (3,700mAh) in almost one hour.

"The Super FlashCharge 120W features a new charge pump technology with a deeply customizable Type-C data cable and travel charger, realizing 120W ultra-high power charging (20V/6A). According to the data from the lab test, Vivo Super FlashCharge 120W takes only 5 mins to charge a 4,000mAh battery from 0 to 50%, and can fully charge the smartphone in just 13 minutes. The ground-breaking technology now allows users to quickly top-up their smartphone battery and fully enjoy their mobile-enabled smart living," Vivo said in a statement.

Vivo Super FlashCharge is an extraordinary feat in the industry. Though several aspects of the mobile such as camera, display, and processor get upgraded with better hardware in every new iteration, there has been hardly any significant development in terms of the battery life and charging speed.

Thanks to powerful hardware, phones usually offer a screen-time of 8 to 10 hours and most often than not, the user has to recharge the phone before returning home, even if it is newly bought. Due chemical degradation in the cell, the battery capacity begin to reduce within six months of usage and later, it becomes a necessity for the owner to carry around a power bank to charge up the phone. Hopefully, Vivo's Super FlashCharge comes handy in these situations.



Vivo Super FlashCharge; picture credit: Vivo



As of now, other than the charging speed, very little is known about Vivo's new battery technology, particularly about the safety aspects. We are not sure if the company will be incorporating special insulation material around the battery to dissipate excessive heat generated by fast charging procedure. This is very critical, as it may cause the phone to explode, like Samsung's infamous Galaxy Note7 fiasco.

Besides the new Super FlashCharge 120W, Vivo also showcased 5G phone and AR (Augmented Reality) Glass at MWC Shanghai 2019. It supports dual-screen display and 6DoF Technology. After connecting with the 5G smartphone, users can experience a range of applications such as mobile office, AR games, 3D high-definition video, facial recognition and object recognition on the Vivo AR Glass.



Vivo AR Glass; picture credit: Vivo



Vivo also revealed that the company will bring the commercial 5G phone in the third quarter of 2019. A 5G mobile phone can support peak internet speed up to 5Gbps to 10 Gbps. This means users can download 4K resolution multimedia contents with sizes 8GB or more in just a few seconds. Also, consumers can enjoy HDR video content on media streaming apps without any buffering.

Stay tuned. Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.