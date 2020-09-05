Vivo teases colour-changing phone

While smartphones are getting powerful processor and improved camera hardware, there is a strong need for an innovative design change or least have a unique feature that makes a device stand-out among the peers.

Well, Vivo is actually working on such a dream project on a phone that takes inspiration from nature, Chameleon in particular.

In teaser on Weibo in China, Vivo has shown off an unnamed mobile that changes the colour of the rear shell's glass cover with a touch of a button. It can be seen shifting shades from silver-white to dark blue in just seconds; the transformation is like pure magic and the phone looks gorgeous.

There is no word on when we can see the commercial variant hitting the stores, but the teaser clip has garnered a lot of interest not just in China, but all around the world.

For the past few years, we are seeing phones, particularly in the top-end segment, coming with glossy and crafted design, wherein the rear-case reflect psychedelic colourway when viewed from a different angle.



Samsung Galaxy Note10+. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



But, just as this was getting boring, Vivo is coming up with innovative technology that can change colour of the whole phone. The consumers will be delighted flaunt the same device with a different colour to show off people as if they own multiple phones.

Vivo phone can change colours with a touch of a button. Credit: Vivo/Weibo



We will be eager to check out the Vivo's new phone, whenever it launches in the future. In the meantime, you can check our review of the Vivo's latest premium phone X50 Pro.

