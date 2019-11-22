Vivo U20 with AI triple camera, big battery launched

Chinese smartphone maker launched the new U20, the successor of the budget mobile U10 series in India.

The highlight feature of the Vivo U20 is the photography hardware. It boasts an Artificial Intelligence-powered triple camera-- primary 16MP (with Sony IMX499 sensor), super ultra-wide-angle 8MP and a 2MP (for macro shots). It can automatically detect the type of environments such as landscape, hillside, flowers, beach, and other scenarios and optimise the camera hardware to get the best photos in any lighting conditions. It also has a night mode, which brightens the subject with near-natural colour even under pitch darkness. It also comes with AI Super Wide Angle, Super Macro, Bokeh with Shot-Refocus and much more.

On the front, it houses an equally impressive 16MP selfie camera and with AI Face Beauty, AR Stickers feature, so users can adjust skin and do photo editing to make the images look photogenic or funny worth sharing on social media platforms.



Vivo U20 Racing Black variant (Picture credit: Vivo)



Another notable aspect is the battery capacity. It comes with 5,000mAh cell and if the company is to be believed, consumers play YouTube videos continuously for 11 hours in a single full charge. It can last for 243 hours under standby mode. It also supports 18W fast charging.

Vivo U20 sports a glossy shell on the back with a fingerprint sensor and it comes with a 6.53-inch full HD+ display with more than 90.3% screen-to-body ratio and has Panda MN228 display protection.

It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 octa-core processor with Android Pie OS, 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB storage (expandable via microSD card). With Multi-Turbo mode on, the phone reduces frame-drop and offers enhanced gaming experience.



Vivo U20 Blaze Blue variant (Picture credit: Vivo)



The new Vivo U20 will be available on Amazon and Vivo online stores from November 28 onwards for Rs 10,990. It comes in two colour variants--racing black and blaze blue.

Vivo U20 vs competition:

The new Vivo U20 will be up against the popular Redmi Note 8, Motorola One Action, among others.

