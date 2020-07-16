Vivo X50 Pro hands-on review: First impression

After days of teasing, mobile-maker Vivo launched the company's new premium camera-centric X50 series phones along with Truly Wireless Stereo (TWS) Noe earphones in India.

I have been using the top-end Vivo X50 Pro for a couple of days and here are my initial thoughts.

Vivo's X50 Pro comes in one colour- Alpha Grey. The back-side shell looks fabulously in the matte finish and another plus point is that it attracts fewer dust and fingerprint smudges.

On the front, it sports a 6.56-inch 3D curved full HD+ (2376×1080p) E3-AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint sensor. It comes with 19.8:9 aspect ratio, and supports 90Hz display refresh rate and HDR10+, 105% NTSC colour gamut, 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut and offer up to peak brightness of 1300 nits.

The hand-feel of the device is premium and the display cascades to both the right and left sides of the metal frame, forming smooth slope effect.



Vivo X50 Pro series. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Watching videos has been a delightful experience and also, there are several setting options for the display to control brightness and also users can schedule Night Mode, to turn on the light filter to reduced strain on the eyes during the night.

Inside, it houses Qualcomm's latest 7nm class Snapdragon 765G octa-core CPU, which can top the clock speed up to 2.4GHz. It is supported by Adreno 620 GPU, 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage and Android 10-based Funtouch OS 10.5. I have spent very less time with the device, but so far it has been fast in terms of response such as app loading and switching between multiple apps. There was no discernible lag-ness as such, but I will be running the device through it paces in the coming days to fully test the Snapdragon 765G's capability.

The highlight of the Vivo X50 Pro is the photography hardware. It boasts an industry-first Gimbal camera system for a phone. With this, the company promises the most stable photos and video even when the person with shaky hands. Also, there is Pro Sports Mode that uses gimbal stabilisation and motion de-blur algorithm to capture perfect still shots of the people playing on the field.



Vivo X50 Pro camera sample. DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Besides that, Vivo X50 Pro also boasts Super Night Mode 3.0 with Artificial Intelligence (AI) noise reduction capability, four-night filters, Astro mode with Sky Divider Algorithm,

For video, there is a special EFB (Eyes Face Body) continuous motion AF tracking feature.

Vivo X50 Pro ships with quad-camera module-- primary 48MP ( with Sony IMX598 sensor, Gimbal camera system, five-axis OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation, f/1.6 aperture, super micro PTZ camera) + 8MP ultra-wide lens (with 120-degree Field-Of-View, f/2.2 aperture and 2.5cm macro) + 8MP periscope camera (with f/3.4 aperture for 5x optical, 10x hybrid and 60x digital zoom) + 13MP (50mm equivalent) for portrait (with f/2.46 aperture) backed by triple-tone LED flash.

Vivo X50 Pro took some impressive images in all most all lighting conditions and yes, Gimbal camera system lives to the reputation to take stable images. Also, the night mode images are stunning and I have no hesitation to say, the picture quality is on par with ultra-premium phones in Rs 90,000 range.



Vivo X50 Pro's Super Night Mode 3.0 camera sample. DH Photo/KVN Rohit



On the front, it has a 32MP shooter with f/2.48 aperture. It takes decent selfies in the natural light, but need to test in other lighting conditions.

As far as the battery is concerned, it comes with 4,315mAh cell with 33W fast charging capability. I opened the device only a few days ago with 54% power left, and have been testing the camera capabilities and also doing normal phone activities like internet browsing. I haven't charged it even once since I opened the device. Now, at the time of writing this article, it still has 15-percent. Vivo has done a good job of optimising the software and hardware to offer long battery life in the X50 Pro model. But, I am curious to know, how the device will hold up when playing graphics intense games that need a constant internet connection to play. Stay tuned for the full review in the coming days.



Vivo X50 Pro camera sample. DH Photo/KVN Rohit



For the uninitiated, the generic Vivo X50 also features similar design and internal hardware such as display, front camera, Android OS, in-display fingerprint sensor seen in the Pro version, but differ in certain aspects such as processor, battery and rear-side camera.

It features Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU backed by a 4,200mAh battery with 33W fast charger.

As far as the rear-camera is concerned, it comes with --48MP main sensor (Sony IMX598 sensor f/1.6 aperture, four-axis OIS + 8MP ultra-wide lens (120-degree FOV with f/2.2 aperture)+ 13MP (50mm equivalent) for portrait picture (with f/2.48 aperture)+ 1.5cm 5MP lens (for super macro with f/2.48 aperture, 2x optical zoom, 20 digital zoom) backed by LED flash.

Vivo X50 Pro will be available in Alpha Grey colour for Rs 49,990 (8GB RAM+256GB storage) whereas the generic X50 will be available in two colour options— Glaze Black and Frost Blue-- in two configurations for Rs 34,990 (8GB RAM +128GB storage) and Rs 37,990 (8GB +256GB storage).

Both the X50 series devices will be available for pre-booking starting today (July 16) and go on sale starting 24 July via offline retail partners including Reliance, Croma, Vijay Sales and other offline partner retail stores across India.

For online buyers, the X50 Series is available on Vivo India e-store, Amazon.in, Flipkart, Paytm Mall, Tata Cliq and other major e-commerce websites.

Besides the Vivo X50 series, it also launched the TWS Neo earphones. It comes with ergonomic design to fit the ears comfortably. Also, it features IP54 certification, meaning it can sustain sweats during heavy workouts.

Inside, it houses 14.2mm driver that promises to offer good sound output. It is said to boast 88ms low latency, which comes handy while connected the phone playing games like PUBG Mobile.

Vivo TWS Neo features a dual microphone with noise reduction capability and boasts Bluetooth 5.2 and promises seamless pairing with phones having aptX Adaptive or AAC support. It also touch-sensitive controls to adjust volume and music tracks.



Vivo TWS Neo. Credit: Vivo India



The Vivo earphones weigh around 4.7g each and come with 25mAh battery and promise to offer close to 5.5 hours in single full charge. Whereas the case houses 400mah cell and can offer a total of 27 hours. It takes close to two hours to fully charge the earphone case. With 15 minutes of charging, the earphones can offer two and a half hours of listening time. It costs Rs 5,990 and will be available in two colours-- Moonlight White and Starry Blue.

