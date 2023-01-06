Walking in jallikattu heartland

It is 11.30 am on a Saturday and the sun is at its peak. As our car enters a sprawling farm in Varichiyur, 10 km from the temple town of Madurai, we hear bulls bellowing. I am welcomed by Valli, famous as the caretaker of eight fierce bulls that have challenged the most valorous of jallikattu bull tamers.

PR Rajasekaran is the president of the Tamil Nadu Jallikattu Peravai that has fought many legal battles to champion the sport. He owns the farm I am visiting. It houses three breeds of bulls — Kangayam, Pulikulam, and Umbalachari.

I ask Valli how the preparations for this year’s jallikattu are going. “In full swing,” she replies in a Madurai-accented Tamil. “Two bulls are just back from a long walk and two more from a swim.”

I am surprised about the swimming practice. “My kids do a lot of things,” she says proudly, referring to the bulls. The bulls are put through rigorous training in the run-up to Pongal, a festival that celebrates cattle stock and the harvest.

These bulls are gearing up to participate in jallikattu events at Avaniyapuram, Palamedu, and Alanganallur, planned for January 15, 16, and 17. “The training is to keep them fit, relax their muscles, strengthen their limbs, and sharpen their horns,” she says, introducing the bulls to me by their names.

She says humans and bulls live in harmony. “How will people who have never raised a bull understand this?” she says and asks Bavvu to take me around the farm. Bavvu has a group waiting around, and he asks them whether all the two-wheelers on the farm are fuelled. “Don’t forget to get snacks and tea,” he tells them.

He takes the bulls out for walking and swimming sessions. They go walking for two days, and swimming on the third day. The fourth day, they again go for a walk. “They need rest from swimming as the practice is intense,” he says.

Two bulls, Aacha and Appukutty, are ready for practice, announces Bavvu as he ushers me inside a coconut grove. Four boys are standing around — two for each bull. They hold two ends of a long rope tied to the bull’s mouth to ensure the animals don’t escape and run amok.

Aacha’s eyes brighten up. Trying to get out of Vishnu and Mari’s hold, he steps forward and digs his face deep inside a heap of sand. He takes a few steps backwards and almost kneels down to plough his horns inside the sand. Seconds later, he gets up, only to splatter the sand all around.

As I move to the front to take a picture, Aacha gives me a snort. Terrified, I jump back. “Don’t be scared. Just be careful,” Bavvu tells me.

“Why does the bull stab the earth?” I wonder. “Stabbing the ground is to a bull what a punching bag is to a boxer,” Bavvu says. In jallikattu, the focus of the bull is on the ground. Stabbing the sand helps the animals gain agility and strengthen their limbs, he explains.

Two bike-borne men stop some 500 metres away. “The tea has arrived. Come,” shouts the pillion rider. We stand under a tree to escape the sun. Appukutty is tied loosely to a coconut tree.

“He stays here till 4.30 pm when we give all the bulls fodder and tie them up inside a shed. Aacha will join Appukutty once he stops stabbing the earth,” Vishnu says. The group then goes around the farm to check if all bulls are tied up securely. “Make sure the knots are strong,” Bavvu says.

From a distance, we see Valli feeding three bulls at a cow shed. When we approach her, she asks me to try feeding straw to the bulls. “Just place it inside the mouth. They don’t harm you when you feed them. They are good kids,” she tells me, patting the bulls.

The boys are now in a huddle. Valli says they are discussing plans for lunch, and nothing else. Bavvu quips: “Let us buy parotta and make chicken curry on our own.” Lunch plan fixed, Bavvu tells me to be back at the farm at 4.30 pm.

Defending the sport

Alanganallur is a sleepy town 22 km from Madurai. It comes to life in time for Pongal. Vaadivaasal, a narrow passage from where the bulls are let into the ground to be tamed by men, wears a deserted look today.

“On January 15, you will see the town drenched in a riot of colours. Our town has become synonymous with jallikattu. At least 1,000 bulls are let out from Vaadivaasal that day,” Durai, a bull tamer, says.

Are bulls put through unreasonable amounts of stress so they can participate in this spectacle, I ask Rajasekaran? “You have been with us for two days. Do you think we would torture the bulls we care so much about?” he says, adding that “those calling the sport barbaric should attend our events.” Since 2007, jallikattu events have been videographed and monitored by the Animal Welfare Board and representatives from eight government departments. “The bulls and tamers are examined by veterinarians and doctors before they go into the arena. The bulls are examined after the event as well,” he says.

Animal rights activists argue that converting a bull, which is not structured to fight and run, is cruelty. G Dowlat Khan, who was chief inspector with Society for the Prevention of the Cruelty to Animals, says, “It is a concern but we can’t prevent it because the bulls will run when they see people. What we should ensure is that people don’t hurt their tail and tame them in groups.”

The bulls run for about 30 seconds, and as per studies, a bull of 400 kg will not feel any pain for six to eight hours if loaded with a weight of 170 kg, Rajasekaran claims. “This was part of our arguments (in the court),” he emphasises.

Saying no to a fortune

Vinoth Kumar, an engineering graduate who runs a travel agency in Madurai, has raised two bulls and participated in jallikattu. “It is an honour to be a bull tamer. People walk up to our house and offer lakhs for the winning bulls. But we refuse to sell. That gives us a thrill,” he says.

Old-timers say the craze for jallikattu has grown in a big way after the 2017 Marina protest. Thousands of youngsters now rear bulls, spending huge amounts on them.

Diet for the big day

At 4.30 pm, Valli is ready with the feed, which is a mix of cotton seeds, and cereals. Just before jallikattu, some people reduce carbohydrate and feed the bulls protein-rich food.

Rajasekaran explains why the bulls are taken for walking and swimming: “Bulls stay inside the farm without much work for 10 months. They need to flex their muscles to gain stamina.”

One by one, the bulls are brought to an open place and tied to a pole. They chew up the fodder in no time. Valli and Bavvu discuss the plan for the next morning. “Come to the farm tomorrow at 7.30 am sharp,” Bavvu tells me.

Schoolboys on a walk

The winter sun gets out of slumber by 7.15 am. Bavvu arrives at the farm on a two-wheeler with two pillion riders. His gang is seven-member strong today, including three schoolboys. “Ready for the walk? Five kilometres and back,” he asks me. The bulls will lead me, he adds.

Loosening the knot to free Sevalai and Vengai, Bavvu tells Rudra and Rana: “Relax, boys. I will be back later to take you swimming.” Rahul and Pradeep, both in 11th standard, are asked to take Sevalai for the long walk. Trailing behind, Bavvu and Surya are struggling to match the speed of Vengai as he breezes past the farm, dotted with coconut, mango, and amla trees. All boys are walking barefoot. “The bulls are sacred. How can we wear slippers?” Bavvu asks.

Even as Rahul and Pradeep talk and walk, they keep an eye on the bull and egg it to move fast. From delivering a slight slap to caressing the back to raising the voice, each boy has a style of encouraging the bulls.

“Did you study for tomorrow’s exam?” Rahul asks Pradeep. “What about you?” he asks in return. “Don’t you know I don’t study at home? Moreover, I had to take the bulls to the fields last evening and we had fun,” Pradeep tells Rahul.

Thirty minutes into the walk, the boys ask if I want to hold the rope. Before I say a thing, Pradeep hands me one end and tells me to take charge of the bull from the front. Thankfully, the animal isn’t in a mood to charge at me. “I told you he wouldn’t harm you. He is our baby,” Pradeep says.

He quizzes me: “Do you know how this guy fights?” I have no idea. “Go to YouTube and type Sevalai 2.0. He is a star, with several videos. Don’t you know?” he asks. He then snatches my phone to show me the videos. “YouTube videos have made our boys popular worldwide,” Rahul says.

In a mood to fight

“Take Sevalai to the side and let me get Vengai ahead,” Bavvu tells us from a distance. “If you bring them together or close, they may engage in a fight,” he explains. The bulls, I hear, are always eager to fight. They can be fierce and must be kept away from one another. There is also the danger of one bull piercing another from the back.

Sevalai is now walking faster. As I look at my phone to check how many steps I have taken, Bavvu says, “It will take another 45 minutes to reach the destination. But while coming back, the bulls walk faster.” Because, they can sense they are going back home. “Just like how we walk back with joy while going home from school,” Surya explains.

Bonding with bulls

After a snack break of medu vada, onion bonda, and bajji, the return journey begins. “Walking is when we bond with the bulls,” Surya says. We return to the farm in 75 minutes unlike the 94 minutes we took to complete the same distance in the morning. It is 10.45 am, and after leaving Sevalai and Vengai for grazing, we come back to the cow shed to take Rana and Rudra for swimming.

The boys reach the pond and village bulls, Ramu and Kaali, join them. Holding one end of a rope, Bavvu gets into the pond and Vishnu drops the other end on the bund, as Rudra jumps inside the water. “Go fast,” Bavvu says as he holds Rudra’s tail.

Breathing heavily, Rudra takes a round of the pond in 10 minutes, stretching his limbs, even as Rana, Kaali, and Ramu witness the spectacle from the main road. “You are next,” Naveen tells Rana. “Is Rudra unwell? Why is he breathing heavily?” asks Ashok, a passer-by. “He always makes such a sound. He is fit,” Bavvu says, before giving him a bath with cold water.

Power of the hind legs

Swimming strengthens the hind legs so the bull can kick hard. Bull tamers try to pounce on the back and pull the tail, so jallikattu bulls are trained to be strong with their hind legs. It also warms up their muscles. “This protects them from ligament tears and weakness,” says Vinoth, a bull tamer.

After spending 40 minutes inside the pond with four bulls, Bavvu jumps out and puts his shirt back on. Vishnu begins screaming that Ramu has gone berserk. The two chase Ramu for 300 metres before they bring him back and tie him to a tree.

“Want to see our boys in action? Come during jallikattu. We will host you,” Pradeep offers as we part ways.

PS: I took 14,240 steps and clocked 11.23 km, thanks to the bulls and their caretakers.