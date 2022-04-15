Wardrobe essentials for an Indian summer

As the fashion calendar gets busy once again with fashion weeks and new launches, prepare to take the road to post-pandemic normalcy with spanking new trends for Spring-Summer 2022. Check out these wardrobe picks.

Summer styles

Sunny days call for soft tunics, dresses, saris, and utilitarian separates in easy breezy silhouettes. Stand out in scalloped hemlines, generous cuts, and flattering necklines with supersized, statement sleeves to add a sense of romanticism to your ensemble. Take a cue from Label Earthen's SS '22 collection "Banphool—The language of wildflowers" designed by Priti Shekhar from Vijayawada to get a quick tip in styling statement sleeve kurtas and dresses for a comfy summer.

Floral love

Nature is an eternal inspiration for designers. From floral prints to embroidery and patchwork with 3D flowers—spring-summer styles are defined by blooming tales. Label Saundh's SS'22 collection "Pie in the sky" has rich Indian textile blends with floral prints in saris, dresses, kurtas, and maxis in earthy hues. Check out their sublime floral prints on breathable, soft fabrics that are a perfect addition to your wardrobe.

Abstract prints

Make a statement in surreal abstract graphics. For SS '22, designer duo Amrita Khanna and Gursy Singh of the label Lovebirds embark on a creative journey with their sustainable dresses, co-ords and separates. The handwoven denim, linen, and cotton ranges are accentuated with hand developed prints and mindfully tailored silhouettes for modern women.

Chikankari

An Indian summer wardrobe is incomplete without delicate Chikankari on soft muslin kurtas and dupattas. For SS '22, Fabindia marks the launch of its Chikankari collection to depict the rich craft's history through embroidered motifs and intricate jaali work. Check out the long white and multi-colour kurtas for men and women, and pair them with matching shades of pants and dupattas for daily looks.

Ice cream shades

The Pantone colour of the year, Very Peri (a hue between violet and blue), is a vibrant shade that reflects calmness and creativity. For SS'22, indulge in happy shades of strawberry pinks, pista greens, mellow yellows, berry reds, and powder blues to beat the heat in soft linen and luxurious cotton. Check out the mood board at Uniqlo's fuss-free contemporary SS'22 range in tiered mini-dresses, tank tops, flare pants, and light jackets.

(The author is an independent journalist, free-thinker, and an avid traveller)