Watch: Comedian mimics PM's call with Neeraj Chopra

Watch: Comedian Shyam Rangeela mimics PM Modi's call with Neeraj Chopra

In the call, Rangeela, who does an amazingly close recreation of the PM's voice, speaks to a person who is mimicking Chopra on the other end

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 08 2021, 19:46 ist
  • updated: Aug 08 2021, 21:23 ist
Comedian Shyam Rangeela (left) and PM Modi. Credit: YouTube/Shyam Rangeela/PTI Photo

Indian Olympian Neeraj Chopra stunned the nation when he scored a gold medal in athletics with an impressive performance in javelin throw.

Shortly after winning the gold, PM Modi personally contacted Chopra, applauding him for not letting injuries and break in momentum to come in the way of his performance.

"Many many congratulations to you, you have brought joy to the country on the last day of competitions for us," Modi said in a telephonic conversation with the youngster, who is employed with the Indian Army.

Now, Shyam Rangeela, a YouTube comedian, has put out a video mimicking the call and using some of the quirks of the PM that have made their way to meme circles and criticism from the opposition, such as his ability to talk, and the so-called "phekna".

In the call, Rangeela, who does an amazingly close recreation of the PM's voice, speaks to a person who is mimicking Chopra on the other end, as he tells the athlete about how proud everyone is of him in India, and that they will "have ice cream and mango" together once he returns to India, ultimately ending with the other end saying "phekne ki prerna aap se hi mili" (I was inspired to throw by you).

Comedy
Narendra Modi
Neeraj Chopra
Tokyo 2020
Olympics 2020

