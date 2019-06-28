Watch out for these top smartphones in July 2019

In June 2019, we witnessed the launch of the new Nokia 2.2, Samsung Galaxy M40, Oppo Reno 10X Zoom, and Asus 6Z, among other big branded phones. And, going by the teasers from Xiaomi and Vivo, next month is going to be more exciting.

Prospective consumers can expect at least three value-for-money smartphones boasting latest hardware including in-screen fingerprint sensor with prices ranging from Rs 14,000 and Rs 40,000.

Vivo Z1 Pro:

Vivo is slated to launch the new Z1 Pro on July 3. It in-screen fingerprint sensor. It is said to be a variant of the Z5x, which was launched in China last month. It is expected to sport a 6.53-inch full HD+ LCD display with punch-hole camera design. Except for the tiny space allotted to the camera in the top-left corner, rest will be occupied by the fully functional screen. device owners will have a good time watching high-resolution videos on the big screen/

Vivo Z1 Pro will run Android Pie OS with 6GB/8GB RAM, 128GB storage and a massive 5,000mAh battery, which is more than enough to keep the phone running for two days under mixed usage. It also expected to support 18W fast charging capability.

The Z1 Pro is expected to come with a triple camera module consisting, one 16MP primary sensor with F1.78 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens (F2.2 aperture & 128-degree Field-Of-View) and a 2MP depth sensor (F2.4 aperture) with LED flash. On the front, it is expected to house a 16MP snapper with F2.0 aperture.

Unlike the Z5x, which houses Qualcomm Snapdragon 710, the soon-to-be-launched Z1 Pro is confirmed to come with upgraded version Snapdragon 712 AIE octa-core. Going by the previous Vivo phones' prices, the new Z1 Pro is likely to be retailed in around Rs 20,000.

Tecno Phantom:

Chinese mobile-maker Tecno has teased to launch new phone dubbed as Tecno Phantom and as per the official teaser, it will come with in-screen fingerprint scanner.



Tecno Phantom teaser



There is no word on key features, but going by the previous Phantom series phones launched by Tecno, the upcoming model most probably will be a mid-range phone. It is most likely to come with full HD+ display (around 6.0-inch size), octa-core processor, 4GB/6GB RAM, 64GB/128GB storage and a 4,000mAh (if not more capacity) battery.

It is likely to come with dual-camera on the back and a wide-angle lens snapper on the front.

Tecno Phantom will be up against popular Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro, Moto G7 Power, and Samsung Galaxy M30, among others.

Xiaomi Redmi K20 series:

Previous rumours indicated that Xiaomi would bring the Redmi K20 Pro under Poco F2 branding to India in June, but it never materialised. Now, the company has confirmed that the device will retain the original name and will come in two models-- one a generic Redmi K20 and top-end K20 Pro in mid-July.

The new Redmi K20 Pro and the generic K20 come with similar design language but differ in term of internal hardware.

Both the phones feature 6.39-inch full HD+ AMOLED HDR display with an in-screen fingerprint sensor. It also comes with Gorilla Glass 5 shield and 3D glass cover. On the back, it boasts a glossy premium shell with gradient finish.



Redmi K20 Pro; picture credit: Xiaomi



They also boast same camera hardware and come with feature-rich triple snappers, 48MP (with Sony IMx586 sensor, F1.85 aperture), 13MP ultra wide angle lens and 8MP telephoto lens on the back. And, a 20MP pop-up selfie camera.

Under-the-hood, the Redmi K20 Pro comes with a powerful 7nm-class Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, 6GB/8GB LPDDRX4 RAM, 64GB/128GB/256GB storage (UFS 2.1) and a 4,000mAh battery with 27W fast charging support.

Whereas the standard Redmi K20 houses Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 and a 4,000mAh cell with 18W charging capability.

