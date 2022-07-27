Watch: This digital artwork with 'infinite zoom' shocks internet!

Have you ever zoomed in a photo without losing its quality? Well, this artwork will leave you stunned.

An incredible artwork with ‘endless zoom’ has left people on social media in disbelief. The video of the digital art has been shared online which appears to have an "infinite zoom" with intricate details of the subjects.

In the clip shared on Twitter, a person zooms into the digital painting and keeps enlarging the image, which never pixelates unlike zooming on normal images, and the quality remains the same. The digital art has been made by a Twitter user named @Vaskange.

The artwork starts with a person zooming into a portrait of a girl painting in her room, it then zooms through a photo in her room, in that photo a train is seen passing by, and it goes on for more than a minute.

It is unbelievable how a single artwork has so much to offer. The photo is magnified to an extent that all the little elements become extremely visible.

The original video of my artwork here.

Stay tuned, to discover more infinite stories! pic.twitter.com/4J4pPXUd49 — Vaskange (@Vaskange) July 26, 2022

The video has left social media users in shock. Here are some reactions.

How many damn pixels does that image have? — Accelerationista (@Accelerationis1) July 26, 2022

MY GOD WHAT IS THIS???? https://t.co/qnwXswiKmZ — imvexed (@VEX_NFT) July 27, 2022