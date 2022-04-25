Water sports and glamping by the beach at Konark

Odisha is one of India's most underrated tourist destinations with its crystal clear coastline, temples and monasteries, indigenous art and tribes, ancient relics and delicious cuisine. At the Eco Retreat Konark—an initiative by the Department of Tourism of the Government of Odisha, in association with E-factor Experiences, one can enjoy a perfect beach holiday with a side of adventure.

The upscale glamping (glamorous + camping) event is an annual affair from Mid-December to Mid-March, where travellers from all across India come to enjoy the beauty of Ramchandi Beach and thrilling water activities. Just 65 km away from Bhubaneswar, one can reach the location by taking the Puri-Konark Marine road from the Biju Patnaik Airport.



Picture Credit: Eco Retreat Konark



The temple trails

Apart from the iconic Sun Temple of Konark (approximately 10 km from the Eco Retreat), there are numerous big and small shrines and monasteries. One can go on a history trail and discover the Kuruma Buddhist site, Prachi Valley, the Maa Mangala shakti peeth and other relics and monuments around the city of Konark.

"Travelers must visit the Sun Temple, Konark Museum, the Balukhand-Konark Sanctuary, and the Golden Beach in Puri, recently re-certified as a Blue Flag Beach. Guests interested in art and crafts can visit Raghurajpur, a heritage crafts village, where every household is an art gallery," recommends Sachin R Jadhav, Director, Tourism, Government of Odisha.

Water adventures

The best way to enjoy the clear waters of Ramachandi beach is by trying out the adventure water activities. During the day, one can opt for an instant adrenaline rush by trying out the ATV rides, parasailing, speed boat rides, banana boat rides and other available water sport options. Even for non-swimmers, a dip in the calm indigo ocean and a turn on the thrilling sea rides and parasailing is highly recommended.

Gastronomic delights

If good food tops your list of activities on holiday, try the excellent cuisines served at the retreat. The delicious prawns, fresh fish and chicken grills are some of the most popular items here, along with the local delicacies like dalma, vegetable besara, aloo posto, dahi baigana, bhaja machha, mutton and chicken jhol, chinguri malai and more. There's a choice of Indian, Continental and Chinese, and the chefs are experts at sea-food barbeques for guests.



Photo Credit: Eco Retreat Konark



Luxury by the beach

One of the most attractive features of this Eco Retreat is the luxurious glamping experience on a pristine and untouched stretch of Ramachandi Beach, which is only available for a short period annually. To witness spectacular sunsets and sunrises by the Bay of Bengal on a protected beach, protected under the CZR (Coastal Regulation Zone) regulations, is a unique experience.

"From its biodiversity to its temples and beaches—it's an experience to remember," said Samit Garg, founder of E Factor Experiences. "The Eco Retreat Konark is a perfect place to unwind, relax and fill your senses with the calming beaches."