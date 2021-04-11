'We need more NIMHANS-like institutes'

Mental healthcare in the country is afflicted with social stigma, myths, poor accessibility, and lack of family support. The shortage of mental health workers has only compounded the problem.

In an interview with DH’s Anupama Ramakrishnan, Dr Santosh K Chaturvedi, Consultant Psychiatrist and Former Dean of Behavioural Sciences and Head, Departments of Psychiatry, Mental Health Education and Psychiatric Rehabilitation Services, NIMHANS, throws light on the side-lining of mental health and how time is ripe to think of serious public-private partnerships or even outsourcing mental healthcare, to have a noticeable impact.

What is the biggest drawback of the mental healthcare system in India?

The country has done well actually over the last decade or so in the field of mental healthcare with many positive developments. Karnataka has also done well in terms of mental health in recent years. However, more is needed. The main drawback is that mental healthcare has not reached many parts of the country, as it should in current times. The country lacks a consistent and dedicated approach to make available mental healthcare to all. Though funds provided are far from adequate, even those are underutilised by the stakeholders.

For a robust mental healthcare system, what steps should the government take?

Mental health cuts across all other health conditions – non-communicable diseases, cancer, infections, degenerative diseases, traumas, and even pandemics. Ironically, all these other health conditions get much more importance and attention than mental health. The significance of mental health has been lost due to its vastness. To overcome this, it is necessary to have a dedicated department, section, or even a ministry for mental healthcare and suicide prevention, as in some developed countries. Due to other health priorities, mental health gets side-lined. It is time to think of serious public-private partnerships or even outsourcing mental healthcare, including its education, research, and services to have a noticeable impact. Another suggestion would be to start multiple NIMHANS-like institutes in different regions in the country, just like the multiple AIIMS in several cities.

Do we have a shortage of mental healthcare professionals in the country?

Statistically may be, but in reality, it is difficult to confirm a shortage of mental health professionals in the country. There are hardly any vacancies in psychiatry or unfilled jobs. Over the last five years or so, for each job of a psychiatrist, there are 20-40 applicants. Almost 1,000 postgraduates qualify every year. More than 10,000 psychiatrists are listed in the Indian Psychiatric Society directory. The distribution of professionals is lopsided, and the shortage is there in rural areas and smaller towns, whereas cities and bigger towns are overcrowded with mental health professionals, and all have enough to do.

How can timely help be provided for the young, both in urban and rural areas?

Sensitising teachers, employers, family and peers about early warning signs of distress and poor mental health can go a long way in providing timely help for the young. Educating about mental health will definitely help in providing such information. Easy access to proper mental healthcare is equally important.

How important is mental health education and what does the government need to do about it?

Mental health education should be a part of general education in a simplified form and part of health education in all postgraduate courses and workplaces. It is difficult to speculate the effects if such education is made mandatory; but giving incentives and funds to provision of such mental health education may be motivating.