Libra

You can talk with someone for years, every day, and still, it won't mean as much as what you can have when you sit in front of someone, not saying a word, yet you feel that person with your heart, you feel like you have known the person for forever. This is a great period to build relationships, rekindle your love life or even develop great professional relationships. Networking is in the air, and you should take advantage of this phase to enhance your network. Advice: Focus on networking.