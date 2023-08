Libra

Libra: The problem is not that you cannot have what you think you want. The problem is that when you get what you think you want, it won't satisfy you. The materialistic race is more or less a part of your life without you realising its effects on you. It’s time you introspect about what you are doing and whether it is really worth the pain you are going through. On the positive side, your financial life will be highly positive, and you can expect speculative gains. Advice: Time to introspect.