Leo

If you think you are too small to be effective, you have never been in the dark with a mosquito. This week is tough, and you might feel a little oblivious to where you are and where you are going. Do not let this affect your morale in any way. No matter how minuscule your effort is, or however trivial your position is, it’s in your hand to be the best of what you get and what you have. Do not let this transient phase jeopardise your morale. Advice: Be optimistic.