Leo

Life can only be understood backwards; but it must be lived forwards. While it is important to remember the past mistakes you have made, it is more important to learn from it and move ahead in life. There is no room for regrets this week and you should avoid dwelling on the recent unpleasant past that has been troubling your peace for quite some time now. Avoid spending on things you do not use as unexpected expenditure is foreseen. Advice: Avoid regrets.