Capricorn

Find your safe spot and your happy place. Allow no one to penetrate your soul. No one can insult you till you allow them. You have been tolerating a lot of negativity the last few days and this is the time for you to address it before it becomes a routine. Be vocal about what you do not like and stay with positive people. Rather than arguing with negative people, it’s in your best interest to avoid any flare-ups. The goal of this week is to find your peace and respect. Advice: Seek peace.