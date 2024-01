Libra

Be true to yourself and express your thoughts openly, as those who are bothered by it are not important and those who are important won't mind. In the upcoming week, you will have the opportunity to be more straightforward and speak your mind, even if it may lead to conflicts. This will be a great week to discover who your real friends are and challenge some of your old beliefs. Just be cautious not to let your innocent remarks escalate into unnecessary hostility. Advice: Be honest with yourself.