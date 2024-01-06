JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homespecials
Daily
Weekly
Yearly
31/12/2023 - 06/01/2024
Weekly Horoscope – January 7 to January 13: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 06 January 2024, 18:29 IST
Aries
If you give into your emotions, you lose yourself. You must be at one with your emotions because the body always follows the mind. An emotional week wherein you will yearn for past moments, individuals, and things, and nostalgia will permeate the atmosphere. A week in which your thoughts will dwell in your childhood abode. Endeavour to be pragmatic and do not let others' negativity discourage you, for not everyone possesses the same level of emotion and pureheartedness as you do. Advice: Do not get discouraged by others.
2 minutes ago
ADVERTISEMENT
Taurus
Mistakes are a part of being human. Appreciate your mistakes for what they are: precious life lessons that can only be learned the hard way. Unless it’s a fatal mistake, which, at least, others can learn from. Refrain from burdening yourself with the weight of your mistakes, as it may overwhelm you. Instead, position them beneath your feet and utilise them as a foundation to broaden your perspectives. This upcoming week will prove to be challenging due to the Moon and Saturn alignment, resulting in a significant mental fog. Avoid excessive contemplation and analysis at all costs during this time. Advice: Avoid overthinking.
2 minutes ago
Gemini
Be thankful for what you have; you'll end up having more. If you concentrate on what you don't have, you will never, ever have enough. This week, you will encounter challenges that can be overcome with a positive attitude, without allowing them to affect your happiness. It is time to break free from the daily grind and constant problem-solving that you have become accustomed to, and instead, focus on the small pleasures in life. Consider going out for a delightful dinner with your partner or indulging in the art of baking a delicious chocolate cake. Advice: Try to be content.
2 minutes ago
Cancer
Lucky individuals are fortunate enough to stumble upon opportunities, while courageous individuals actively seek out and create opportunities. However, true winners are those who possess the ability to transform problems into opportunities. This week brings promising prospects your way, cleverly disguised as challenges. So, prepare yourself, dress your best, and fearlessly embrace whatever life throws at you. Advice: Time to transform problems into opportunities.
2 minutes ago
Leo
Happiness doesn't rely on perfection alone. It stems from the choice to see beyond flaws and imperfections. The alignment of planets will grant you a profound understanding of life's intricacies and the humorous mishaps it entails. Embracing imperfection paves the path to acceptance, replacing despair with hopefulness. This week presents a wonderful opportunity to establish long-term goals or even craft your very own bucket list. Advice: Embrace imperfections in life.
2 minutes ago
Virgo
Your formal education has an end, but it's important to remember that learning never stops. Each week presents itself as a valuable teacher, offering experiences that may challenge you but ultimately impart valuable lessons about both people and life itself. It is crucial to maintain harmony in your romantic life and to prioritise the emotions and viewpoints of your partner. Don't allow personal solitude to negatively impact your relationships. Advice: Focus on harmony in relationships.
2 minutes ago
Libra
Denial is our coping mechanism for things we struggle to handle. The alignment of the planets suggests that you may experience a certain level of denial. It could be towards individuals, circumstances, or anything you simply wish to avoid. Unfortunately, Venus' position this week won't provide you with the necessary resilience to overcome this sense of disappointment. However, remember that this phase is temporary. It would be beneficial for you to take a break from your daily routine and engage in activities such as socializing or watching movies. Advice: Take a break.
2 minutes ago
Scorpio
The daily routine of diligent effort polishes an individual, but it seems you're contemplating excessive polishing this week. This week will challenge your patience to the extent of utter forgetfulness. Your charisma and showiness will be substituted with hard work and routine. Proceed gradually and don't fret over outcomes, for the endeavours of this week are moulding the rewards of tomorrow. Advice: Focus on hard work.
2 minutes ago
Sagittarius
Your mind and soul will be overflowing with thoughts this week, courtesy of the dynamics of Jupiter and Saturn this week. It will be a week where your uncertainty reaches its pinnacle and your inclination to escape reality takes control. Instead of fixating on the aspects that are not going smoothly, redirect your focus towards appreciating what you already possess. It would be wise to refrain from making any significant financial or career-related choices during this week. Advice: Avoid any major decisions.
2 minutes ago
Capricorn
You will tend to waste a lot of time this week on unnecessary things and people in life. Owing to the influence of Venus, you will contemplate extensively the luxuries and abundance that you possess and could potentially have in your life. However, it is crucial not to let this mesmerising phase and the comfort zone hinder your aspirations and career. Advice: Avoid wasting time.
2 minutes ago
Aquarius
Never allow the fear of failure to prevent you from doing anything. The position of Mercury may not bode well for your personal and financial aspects, but you will work hard to overcome these challenges. Do not allow fear to weaken your mental fortitude or determination. Be cautious of your words, as they may be interpreted negatively, leading to potential hostility. Advice: Speak carefully.
2 minutes ago
Pisces
There will come a moment when you must cease traversing vast oceans for individuals who won't even leap over a small puddle for you. The events this week will aid you in recognising such individuals and relationships, allowing you to separate the worthless from the valuable. With the strong influence of the karmic planet Rahu, anticipate some confusion in your romantic life. It will be a challenging week, but one that will reveal certain harsh realities. Advice: Avoid confusion in relationships.
2 minutes ago
DH Web Desk
ADVERTISEMENT