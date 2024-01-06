Weekly Horoscope – January 7 to January 13: Check horoscope for all sun signs

Taurus
Mistakes are a part of being human. Appreciate your mistakes for what they are: precious life lessons that can only be learned the hard way. Unless it’s a fatal mistake, which, at least, others can learn from. Refrain from burdening yourself with the weight of your mistakes, as it may overwhelm you. Instead, position them beneath your feet and utilise them as a foundation to broaden your perspectives. This upcoming week will prove to be challenging due to the Moon and Saturn alignment, resulting in a significant mental fog. Avoid excessive contemplation and analysis at all costs during this time.
Advice: Avoid overthinking.