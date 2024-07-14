Weekly Horoscope – July 14 to July 20, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 13 July 2024, 18:50 IST
Aries
ARIES (Mar 21 - Apr 20): Somewhere between love and hate lies confusion, misunderstanding and desperate hope. The misunderstandings and haziness of last week will continue this week and will only brew further confusion. Use good communication and good intentions as tools to get away from the current state of chaos. This is a transient phase, and you should be able to alleviate this confusion with ease.
Advice: Avoid misunderstandings.
Taurus
TAURUS (Apr 21 - May 21): Forgive, forget. Bear with the faults of others as you would have them bear with yours. Be patient and understanding. Life is too short to be vengeful or malicious. This week your relationships will be in focus and there will be a lot of effort needed on your part to fix your relationship woes. Communication will be the key to resolving misunderstandings.
Advice: Avoid misunderstandings.
Gemini
GEMINI (May 22 - Jun 21): As much money and life as you could want! The two things most human beings would choose above all! The trouble is, humans do have a knack for precisely choosing those things that are worst for them. This is the week to seek inner peace and joy, rather than materialistic pursuits. The hectic lifestyle has taken a toll on your inner wellbeing and hence you should think of taking a pause.
Advice: Take a pause.
Cancer
CANCER (Jun 22 - Jul 22): True friendship multiplies the good in life and divides its evils. Strive to have friends, for life without friends is like life on a desert island. To find one real friend in a lifetime is good fortune; to keep him is a blessing. This is the week to be happy, socialise and spend good time with friends and family. A great week to go on a vacation or simply cook at home.
Advice: Be happy and socialise more.
Leo
LEO (Jul 23 - Aug 21): Anybody can become angry; that is easy, but to be angry with the right person to the right degree and at the right time for the right purpose, and in the right way: that is not within everybody's power and is not easy. This week you should ensure that you control your anger and deal with issues more calmly. Do not let this high-action phase take a toll on your love life.
Advice: Avoid anger.
Virgo
VIRGO (Aug 22 - Sept 23): Sometimes, you have to look back to understand the things that lie ahead. This is a good week to introspect about your life, make a note of your failures and successes and learn the lessons. What has worked in the past may not work in the future and it is only through meticulous introspection that you can plan your life goals.
Advice: Time to introspect.
Libra
LIBRA (Sept 24 - Oct 23): Trying to reach perfection and losing motivation during the process is not something that suits your mature and balanced mindset. The best you can do this week is to prioritise your goals and select what can be done, rather than what’s lucrative.
Advice: Prioritise your goals.
Scorpio
SCORPIO (Oct 24 - Nov 22): The most unexpected provocation is unprovoked. This week can bring the worst of your personality and it’s up to you if you want to give in to the provocations that are happening at the workplace. Take good care of your health as minor ailments can jeopardise your peace.
Advice: Maintain a calm demeanour.
Sagittarius
SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23 - Dec 22): Stop blaming other people for your mistakes. Until you are ready to admit that you are infallible, you are vulnerable to failure to whip. The week will bring the much-needed reality check in your life that something is not right. Do not hesitate to accept mistakes and take a step back, rather than rigidly continuing the wrong path or decisions. Take good care of your loved ones and ensure that you spend quality time with them.
Advice: Accept your mistakes.
Capricorn
CAPRICORN (Dec 23 - Jan 20): Security is mostly a superstition. Life is either a daring adventure or nothing. You are not born to live a boring monotonous job and although your current professional setup is highly stable and secure, you are missing the adrenaline rush. This is the right time to realise what’s missing in your life and make conscious efforts to bring change in your life.
Advice: Bring change in your life.
Aquarius
AQUARIUS (Jan 21 - Feb 19): One of the very worst uses of time is to do something very well that need not be done at all. This week you should prioritise your goals and ensure that your efforts are going towards the right direction. It's important that what you are doing currently is aligned with your long-term goals. Stay away from speculative activities this week and keep a check on your expenses.
Advice: Avoid over-expenditure.
Pisces
PISCES (Feb 20 - Mar 20): This is a confusing week wherein the conflict between your brain and heart will be at its peak this week and you should ensure that your actions and decisions are more practical than emotional. Avoid reckless decisions as you might repent them later. Try and maintain the status quo and discuss your dilemma with people you can confide in. Take care of your health as minor health issues can jeopardise your inner peace.
Advice: Take care of your health.
Guruji Shrii Arnav