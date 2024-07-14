Weekly Horoscope – July 14 to July 20, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs

Leo

LEO (Jul 23 - Aug 21): Anybody can become angry; that is easy, but to be angry with the right person to the right degree and at the right time for the right purpose, and in the right way: that is not within everybody's power and is not easy. This week you should ensure that you control your anger and deal with issues more calmly. Do not let this high-action phase take a toll on your love life. Advice: Avoid anger.