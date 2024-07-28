Weekly Horoscope – July 28 to August 3, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs

Taurus
Taurus: When you become stagnant and aren’t improving by the day, you are only moving toward your failure. There is a certain level of stagnancy in your love life, and this is bothering you more than ever. The monotony is not only making you reluctant about your choices but also adding to your stress. This is a great time to sit back, examine your relationships and listen to your heart. Unless you bring change in your life, the current monotony will jeopardise your peace.
Advice: Bring change in your life.