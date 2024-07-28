Weekly Horoscope – July 28 to August 3, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs

Cancer

Cancer: We all have different perspectives on life. We all make different decisions in life each day based on our convictions. We may make wrong or right decisions knowingly and or unknowingly. We may regard the decisions of others as right or wrong, but this is the week to identify the wrong decisions so that you do not repeat them in future. Your trajectory needs to be realigned owing to some wrong choices you made recently. Surround yourself with strong people who are not afraid of criticising your decisions. Advice: Identify your mistakes.