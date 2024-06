Pisces

You can't have everything you want, but you can have the things that matter to you. This week will be a little demanding at the workplace and you should not let others make you feel inferior. You should focus on your core competence and be careful in doing things you are not comfortable doing. Work-life balance is the key to happiness this week. Financially a good week wherein you will make some good financial decisions. Advice: Focus on better work-life balance.