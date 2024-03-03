JOIN US
Homespecials
Daily
Weekly
Yearly
25/02/2024 - 02/03/2024
Weekly Horoscope – March 3 to March 9, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 02 March 2024, 18:32 IST
Aries
Aries: Work hard. Laugh when you feel like crying. Keep an open mind, open eyes and an open spirit. This is a week wherein you will experience emotions, happiness, and drama. This is the right week to open your brain and use your grey cells to realise where you are and plan where you want to go. Do not let any negative thoughts affect your optimism adversely. Advice: Avoid pessimism.
Taurus
Taurus: And once the storm is over, you won’t remember how you made it through or managed to survive. You won’t even be sure, whether the storm is over. But one thing is certain. When you come out of the storm, you won’t be the same person who walked in. That’s what this storm’s all about. This is the right week to discuss your problems and issues with your friends and families and seek solutions. Avoiding problems will only aggravate them, so address and alleviate them before it’s too late. Advice: Focus on solutions.
Gemini
Gemini: Wellness is not a ‘medical fix’ but a way of living – a lifestyle sensitive and responsive to all the dimensions of body, mind, and spirit, an approach to life we each design to achieve our highest potential for well-being now and forever. This week, both your health and financial life will be prone to hurdles and the best you can do this week is to maintain the status quo. Do not make any reckless financial decisions and do not take any health issues lightly. Advice: Avoid reckless financial decisions.
Cancer
Cancer: Be not anxious! Earthly possessions dazzle our eyes and delude us into thinking that they can provide security and freedom from anxiety. Yet, all the time they are the very source of all anxiety. The hectic lifestyle and the maddening materialistic race have made you forget the good things in life. This week will make you realise that it’s not worth losing your freedom by being a slave to your desires. Balance is what you should seek this week. Advice: Seek balance in life.
Leo
Leo: The best possible way to prepare for tomorrow is to concentrate with all your intelligence, all your enthusiasm, on doing today's work superbly today. That is the only possible way you can prepare for the future. Your goals, desires and dreams can be marred by your procrastination and it’s high time you raise your bar and align your life with your goals. Avoid a sedentary lifestyle as it may lead to health troubles too. Advice: Avoid procrastination.
Virgo
Virgo: Learning to stand in somebody else’s shoes, to see through their eyes, that’s how peace begins. And it’s up to you to make that happen. Empathy is a quality of character that can change the world. This is the time to be empathetic towards people around you and also be down to earth. This will be an action-oriented week at the workplace and a lot of social interaction is foreseen. Be humble, be good. Advice: Be empathetic.
Libra
Libra: We have to dare to be ourselves, however frightening or strange that self may prove to be. Of late, you have been adapting yourself as per the people and circumstances and although it is working well, diplomatically speaking, you are losing your true self in the process. Do not let anyone affect your personality and life. Be yourself. Advice: Be yourself.
Scorpio
Scorpio: It’s paradoxical that the idea of living a long life appeals to everyone, but the idea of getting old doesn’t appeal to anyone. The same thing is applicable to success, which requires unwavering perseverance and patience which most people lack. This is also the time to see life in black and white and segregate the right from the wrong. Take good care of your health as minor ailments might trouble you. Advice: Take care of your health.
Sagittarius
Sagittarius: The best thing about a Boolean is even if you are wrong, you are only off by a bit and this week will be more of a Boolean week for you as you will be dealing with absolute success and absolute failure. The good things is that these successes and failures will balance things for you. Try and maintain a calm demeanour this week as some confrontations are foreseen. Advice: Stay calm.
Capricorn
Capricorn: Sometimes when you think the storm is coming to rain on your parade, it's actually there to water your garden. A positive approach will not only change your mindset for good, but also change your circumstances. Do not get circumspect about the way things have shaped up recently, rather look into the good that it came up with. Advice: Be positive.
Aquarius
Aquarius: To err is human, to blame it on somebody else shows management potential. For your long-term success in life, accept your mistakes rather than effectively managing the blame game. Short term win often leads to long-term losses and it's up to you if you want to win this short-term win and lose people, friends and trust in the process. Advice: Discuss your issues with your folks.
Pisces
Pisces: When you have balance in your life, work becomes an entirely different experience. There is a passion that moves you to a whole new level of fulfillment and gratitude, and that's when you can do your best, for yourself and for others. Nourish your tomorrow by working hard towards your goals and also being equally happy in personal life too. Keep a good work-life balance. Advice: Keep a good work-life balance.
