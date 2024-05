Libra

Be kind to unkind people; they need it the most. This week you will be surrounded by a lot of such unkind people and it is in your interest to either stay away from them or stay humble with them regardless of what they say. You will only lose your peace if you try to lock horns this week. Take care of your health as some minor health issues might jeopardise your peace this week. Advice: Take care of your health.